EB Games Canada’s 2018 Black Friday deals

EB Games Canada has revealed its Black Friday 2018 flyer, promising savings of up to 65 percent off various games.
The retailer’s Black Friday sales will run from November 22nd to 26th.
The full list of deals can be found here, but below is a list of some of the most notable offers:
Nintendo
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim — $49.99 (regular $79.99)
- Joy-Con 2-pack — $69.99 (regular $99.99)
- Kirby Star Allies — $49.99 (regular $79.99)
- Mario Tennis Aces — $49.99 (regular $79.99)
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle — $379.99 (save $80 on included Mario Kart 8 Deluxe)
- Pokkén Tournament DX — $49.99 (regular $79.99)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 — $49.99 (regular $79.99)
PlayStation
- Detroit: Become Human — $29.99 (regular $49.99)
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age — $49.99 (regular $79.99)
- DualShock 4 controllers — $49.99 (regular $74.99)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR — $39.99 (regular $79.99)
- Firewall Zero Hour with Aim Controller bundle — $69.99 (regular $99.99)
- God of War — $29.99 (regular $49.99)
- Nier: Automata — $19.99 (regular $39.99)
- PlayStation Move Controller (2 pack) — $99.99 (regular $129.99)
- PlayStation VR Creed: Rise to Glory and Moss bundle — $319.99 (regular $449.99)
- Spider-Man PS4 Bundle — $259.99 (regular $379.99)
Xbox
- Forza Horizon 4 — $49.99 (regular $79.99)Save $10 on 3-month or 6-month Xbox Live Gold memberships
- Save $15 on all Xbox One controllers
- Select Xbox One S 1TB Bundles — $299.99 (regular $379.99)
- Xbox One X — $499.99 (regular $599.99)
- Xbox One X bundles — $529.99 (regular $599.99)
Multi-platform
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PS4/Xbox One) — $49.99 (regular $79.99)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (PS4/Xbox One) — $59.99 (regular $79.99)
- Far Cry 5 — (PS4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (regular $79.99)
- FIFA 19 (PS4/Xbox One) — $49.99 (regular $79.99)
- Lego DC Super-Villains (PS4/Xbox One)
- Madden NFL 19 (PS4/Xbox One) — $49.99 (regular $79.99)
- NBA 2K18 — (PS4/Xbox One) — $49.99 (regular $79.99)
- NHL 19 (PS4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (regular $79.99)– $39.99 (regular $69.99)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (regular $79.99)
- Soul Calibur VI — (PS4/Xbox One) — $49.99 (regular $79.99)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas (PS4/Xbox One/Nintendo Switch) — $69.99 with free display stand (regular $99.99)
Comments