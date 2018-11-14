Apple shares its 2018 holiday gift guide

News
Probably the best-designed gift guide I've seen so far

Apple has published its 2018 holiday gift guide for 2018, highlighting many items from the company’s 2018 lineup of devices.

There are a variety of Apple Watch Series 4 models and a wide range of straps to go with them.

Apple appears to be pushing its cases pretty hard as well, highlighting the silicon and leather variants in a variety of colours.

Other than the big name products like the 4K Apple TV, the MacBook Air (2018) and Apple’s 2018 iPhones, the company shows off smaller accessories like the Space Grey Magic Mouse and various smart covers for the iPad.

To check out the guide, navigate to Apple’s website. 

To read more about the products, check out MobileSyrup’s recent reviews of Apple’s various 2018 devices.

Source: Apple

