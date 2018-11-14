News
PREVIOUS|

PlayStation Store sale discounts action games, RPGS by up to 70 percent

Recently released games like Dragon Quest XI and Canadian-made Shadow of the Tomb Raider are on sale

Nov 14, 2018

8:16 PM EST

0 comments

Dragon Quest XI horse

Sony has rolled out a new batch of deals on its digital PlayStation Store sale, offering discounts of up to 70 percent off various action and role-playing PlayStation 4 games.

In particular, games publishing giant Square Enix is offering a slew of discounts on some of its Final FantasyDragon Quest and Tomb Raider games.

Below is a highlight of some of the most notable deals:

It’s worth noting that several of the above games were made in Canada. Out of Montreal alone comes Deus Ex Mankind Divided and Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Eidos Montreal)Outlast 2 (Red Barrels) and We Happy Few (Compulsion Games).

Meanwhile, Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition was developed by Vancouver’s now-defunct United Front Games and Dragon Age: Inquisition was made by Alberta’s Bioware Edmonton.

Sales are valid until November 20th. The full list of PlayStation Store offers can be found here.

Related Articles

News

Nov 5, 2018

6:47 PM EST

Amazon offering $5 credit to customers using its app for the first time

News

Oct 24, 2018

8:11 AM EST

PlayStation Store sale discounts Fortnite content and horror games

News

Nov 12, 2018

12:12 PM EST

Canadian PlayStation Black Friday offers include new Spider-Man PS4 bundle

News

Nov 9, 2018

3:22 PM EST

Sony’s PlayStation Classic uses popular PC open-source emulator

Comments