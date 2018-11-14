PlayStation Store sale discounts action games, RPGS by up to 70 percent

Sony has rolled out a new batch of deals on its digital PlayStation Store sale, offering discounts of up to 70 percent off various action and role-playing PlayStation 4 games.
In particular, games publishing giant Square Enix is offering a slew of discounts on some of its Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest and Tomb Raider games.
Below is a highlight of some of the most notable deals:
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided — Digital Deluxe Edition — $34.79 CAD, save an extra 42 percent with PlayStation Plus (regularly $59.99)
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT — $27.19 (regularly $79.99)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition — Game of the Year Edition — $33.69, save an extra 38 percent with PlayStation Plus (regular $53.49)
- Dragon Quest XI — Digital Edition of Light — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Final Fantasy IX Digital Edition — $16.79 (regularly $27.99)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster — $16.74 (regular $33.49)
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age — $32.49 (regularly $64.99)
- Nier Automata — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Outlast 2 — $10.49 (regular $34.99)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition — $23.19, save an extra 42 percent with PlayStation Plus (regular $39.99)
- We Happy Few — $63.99 (regularly $79.99)
It’s worth noting that several of the above games were made in Canada. Out of Montreal alone comes Deus Ex Mankind Divided and Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Eidos Montreal), Outlast 2 (Red Barrels) and We Happy Few (Compulsion Games).
Meanwhile, Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition was developed by Vancouver’s now-defunct United Front Games and Dragon Age: Inquisition was made by Alberta’s Bioware Edmonton.
Sales are valid until November 20th. The full list of PlayStation Store offers can be found here.
