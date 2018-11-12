Voting for Google Play Best of 2018 Awards is now open

Google has officially opened voting for its Google Play Best of 2018 Awards.
Now, anyone with a Google account can vote for their favourite game and app on the Play Store.
In the ‘User’s Choice App of 2018‘ category you can vote for one of the following 20 apps:
- The Athletic
- BuzzVideo – Viral Videos, Funny GIFs &TV shows
- Canva: Graphic design & poster, invitation maker
- Castbox: Free Podcast Player, Radio & Audio Books
- DU Recorder – Screen Recorder, Video Editor, Live
- Hinge – Dating & Relationships
- Home Workout – No Equipment
- iHeartRadio – Free Music, Radio & Podcasts
- Learn Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Spanish & French
- Joom
- Picture This – Plant Identification
- Sandbox – Color by Number Coloring Pages
- SkipTheDishes – Food Delivery
- Sweatcoin Pays You To Get Fit
- TikTok
- Tinder
- Wayfair – Shop All Things Home
- What The Forecast?!!
- Wish – Shopping Made Fun
The User’s Choice Game of 2018 category also has 20 nominees, which are as follows:
- Asphalt 9: Legends – 2018’s New Arcade Racing Game
- Battlelands Royale
- Brawl Stars
- Candy Crush Friends Saga
- Clash Royale
- Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire
- Garena Free Fire
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery
- Homescapes
- Jurassic Park Alive
- Kick the Buddy
- New YAHTZEE With Buddies Dice Game
- Pixel Art: Color by Number
- Pokémon Go
- PUBG Mobile
- The Sims Mobile
- Toon Blast
- The Walking Dead: Our World
- Words With Friends 2 – Word Game
- Wordscapes
It’s worth noting that a few of the above nominees were developed in Canada. Food delivery service Skip The Dishes comes from Winnipeg, while Jurassic Park Alive was made by Montreal-based game developer Ludia.
Winners will be announced on December 3rd.
