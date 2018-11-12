Menlo Park social networking giant Facebook is currently unavailable for anyone attempting to log into the platform through the web or mobile apps.
Downdetector.ca logged 319 reports during the peak of the outage.
It’s worth noting that the outage varies from user to user. While I’m able to access my Facebook account, other MobileSyrup staff members are unable to access any portion of the platform, including their main news feed, their profile page and other pages.
It appears that Instagram and Messenger are unaffected by this outage.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Facebook for comment. This story will be updated with a response.
Update 12/11/2018 1:41pm ET: It appears that Facebook’s mobile and web apps are now operational.
