SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 184: The Apple falls a little too far from the tree

This week on the SyrupCast, MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke takes over hosting duties and sits down with telecom reporter Sameer Chhabra and reporter Bradley Bennett to discuss Apple’s big October hardware event.
Completely the opposite of what Patrick predicted a few weeks ago, Apple revealed a new MacBook Air at the company’s October 30th event in New York City. The device comes across as a bit of a Frankenstein laptop, borrowing features from the modern MacBook Pro and the 12-inch Macbook. The team discusses the new laptop’s various pros and cons.
The SyrupCast team also chats about the new features coming to the 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro, as well as the Mac mini. The new Mac mini came as a bit of a surprise to most, and the team thinks it’s an update not everyone is excited about — though hardcore Apple fans are likely thrilled.
Finally, the discussion turns to whether or not Apple plans to do away with more ports in its various devices. Are we moving towards a fully wireless future like Bradley predicts?
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Total runtime: 32:48
Macbook Air: 4:15
iPad Pro: 9:20
Mac mini: 16:20
Shoutouts: 29:20
Patrick gives his shoutout to YouTube finally coming to the Nintendo Switch. Sameer’s shoutout is to the CRTC, as expected. Finally, Bradley gives his shoutout to all the fallen ports out there.
