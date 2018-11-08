News
Best Buy bundle gets you a Ring Doorbell Pro, Chime Pro and Echo Dot

It's a savings of $190

Nov 8, 2018

7:09 PM EST

For those looking to make their home a little bit more intelligent, Best Buy Canada is offering an excellent smart home bundle.

The deal nets you a bilingual Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Chime Pro and a 3rd gen Amazon Echo Dot.

Usually, that bundle of products would run you $428.99, but if you take advantage of the deal, you only pay $238.99 — a discount of $190.

The Ring Doorbell Pro is a great addition to any smartphone, providing an easy way to see who’s at your door via motion sensors and 1080p video camera.

Further, the Ring Chime Pro ensures your Wi-Fi signal extends to all your Ring devices.

Plus, the Amazon Echo helps you control your smart home.

Overall, it’s a great offer from Best Buy. You can purchase online via the retailer’s website or in store as well.

