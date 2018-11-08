Best Buy bundle gets you a Ring Doorbell Pro, Chime Pro and Echo Dot

For those looking to make their home a little bit more intelligent, Best Buy Canada is offering an excellent smart home bundle.
The deal nets you a bilingual Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Chime Pro and a 3rd gen Amazon Echo Dot.
Usually, that bundle of products would run you $428.99, but if you take advantage of the deal, you only pay $238.99 — a discount of $190.
The Ring Doorbell Pro is a great addition to any smartphone, providing an easy way to see who’s at your door via motion sensors and 1080p video camera.
Further, the Ring Chime Pro ensures your Wi-Fi signal extends to all your Ring devices.
Plus, the Amazon Echo helps you control your smart home.
Overall, it’s a great offer from Best Buy. You can purchase online via the retailer’s website or in store as well.
