YouTube app now available on the Nintendo Switch

This is the first major video app to launch on the Switch in Canada

Nov 8, 2018

1:34 PM EST

YouTube Nintendo Switch

Earlier this week, Nintendo’s eShop page briefly listed that YouTube would be coming soon to the Switch.

Now, YouTube head of global gaming Ryan Wyatt has announced that the video-sharing app is now available for download on the Nintendo Switch.

This marks the first major video app to be available on the Switch in Canada, as streaming service Hulu, which came to the system last November, is only available in the U.S.

As you might expect, the YouTube Switch app gives you access to the full catalogue of YouTube videos on the go, as well as when the Switch is docked to a TV. 360-degree videos are also supported on the Switch through the system’s gyroscope functionality. Meanwhile, you can sign into your Google account to access all of your subscriptions, recommendations and the like.

In terms of actually using the app, you’ll be able to navigate YouTube using the Switch’s left joystick and main buttons. You can also tap the Switch’s screen to search for and select videos, although the app doesn’t support up-and-down navigation via swiping.

With YouTube now available on the Switch, the question remains on whether streaming giant Netflix will bring its app to the system as well. Currently, there is no definitive word on that happening, although Netflix has expressed interest in doing so. Back in January, Netflix’s official customer service Twitter account tweeted that the company is “exploring the opportunity with Nintendo.”

At a press event in March, Scott Mirer, Netflix’s vice president of device partner ecosystem, also noted that video apps were “not a priority” for Nintendo at the time of the Switch’s launch. Mirer did note that Netflix has “a great relationship” with Nintendo and a Switch app “might happen” at some point.

