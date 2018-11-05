OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple variant launches in China

The ‘Thunder Purple’ colour variant of the OnePlus 6T is launching in China following earlier rumours of its release.
The colour looks absolutely stunning. Pictured on the Chinese OnePlus website alongside the Mirror Black and Midnight Black colours, the Thunder Purple is reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy S9 in Lilac Purple.
The Thunder Purple 6T starts that shade at the bottom but fades into a darker grey colour towards the top of the device.
Further, the colour variant appears locked to the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage option, which starts at $769 CAD.
As of yet, there’s no indication the Thunder Purple variant will come to other countries, but I’m hoping it does because it looks excellent.
For more on the OnePlus 6T, check MobileSyrup’s Igor Bonifacic’s thoughts on the device here.
Source: OnePlus China, Via: 9to5 Google
