Nintendo to hold final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Direct stream on November 1

Nintendo has announced that it will hold its final Direct presentation for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Thursday, November 1st.
Tune in 11/1 for roughly 40 minutes of new information in the final Super #SmashBrosUltimate #NintendoDirect before the game’s release, hosted by Director Masahiro Sakurai! The Direct will be followed by a post-show Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation. https://t.co/Y00RdNrBth pic.twitter.com/JSuSUtGk6e
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 30, 2018
The presentation will take place at 7am PT/10am ET and run for approximately 40 minutes. Nintendo will stream the Direct on its website, YouTube and Twitch.
The last Smash Bros. Ultimate-centric Direct presentation, which was held on August 8th, confirmed five new characters and a suite of gameplay modes. A general Switch and 3DS game Direct, meanwhile, took place on September 13th and confirmed a special edition Smash Bros.-themed Switch, as well as Animal Crossing‘s Isabelle as a playable fighter.
For the November 1st Direct, fans can expect to see additional new character announcements, which, based on recent leaks, may include Banjo Kazooie (a character with a strong Nintendo lineage that is now owned by Microsoft) and Shadow the Hedgehog.
Further, Nintendo will likely finally unveil the rumoured ‘Spirits’ story mode that was vaguely teased in the previous Smash Bros. Direct.
Nintendo says it will follow the Direct with a Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation. These Treehouse livestreams typically offer a deeper look into what was announced at the Direct, so expect to see more gameplay of new playable characters or game modes during the Treehouse showcase.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on December 7th.
Which characters do you want to see added to the game? Let us know in the comments.
Comments