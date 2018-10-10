News
Freedom Mobile to roll out Google RCS to Android over the coming weeks

Oct 10, 2018

6:58 PM EDT

0 comments

Freedom Mobile Will Arnett

Freedom Mobile has announced that it will soon be rolling out Google’s Rich Communication Services (RCS) to Android devices.

As the next-generation SMS messaging protocol, RCS gives users access to a number of internet connection-powered features, including read receipts, typing indicators, high-resolution image transfers and more.

Freedom didn’t provide specific timing, instead saying that all compatible devices will receive the feature “over the coming weeks.”

To be eligible to use RCS on its network, Freedom says customers must meet the following requirements:

  • Must have an Active Freedom Mobile service
  • Must have a device running on Android 5.0 or newer
  • Must be using Android Messages (3.6 or newer)

More information on Freedom’s RCS offerings can be found here.

