Freedom Mobile to roll out Google RCS to Android over the coming weeks

Freedom Mobile has announced that it will soon be rolling out Google’s Rich Communication Services (RCS) to Android devices.
Out with the old, in with the new.
Take your texting game to the next level with @Google Rich Communication Services for Android, rolling out to all compatible devices over the coming weeks. https://t.co/xOyBI82UOz 👏 pic.twitter.com/qYgJCmoVqr
— Freedom Mobile (@FreedomMobile) October 10, 2018
As the next-generation SMS messaging protocol, RCS gives users access to a number of internet connection-powered features, including read receipts, typing indicators, high-resolution image transfers and more.
Freedom didn’t provide specific timing, instead saying that all compatible devices will receive the feature “over the coming weeks.”
To be eligible to use RCS on its network, Freedom says customers must meet the following requirements:
- Must have an Active Freedom Mobile service
- Must have a device running on Android 5.0 or newer
- Must be using Android Messages (3.6 or newer)
More information on Freedom’s RCS offerings can be found here.
