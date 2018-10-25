News
Halloween-themed Xbox sale offers discounts of up to 85 percent off

Oct 25, 2018

7:11 AM EDT

Outlast 2

Microsoft is celebrating Halloween with a special spooky-themed Xbox One game sale.

A number of Fortnite content packs are also discounted.

Below is a list of some of the most notable deals:

It’s worth noting that both Outlast 2, Transference and We Happy Few come from the Quebec-based developers Red Barrels, Ubisoft Montreal (co-developed with Elijah Wood’s San Francisco production company SpectreVision) and Compulsion Games, respectively. As well, Dead Rising 4 was developed by BC’s now-defunct Capcom Vancouver.

The full list of deals can be found here. The sale runs until October 30th.

