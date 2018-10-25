Halloween-themed Xbox sale offers discounts of up to 85 percent off

Microsoft is celebrating Halloween with a special spooky-themed Xbox One game sale.
A number of Fortnite content packs are also discounted.
Below is a list of some of the most notable deals:
- Alien Isolation — $12 (regular $39.99)
- Dead Rising 4 — $39.99 (regular $79.99)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection — $23.99 (regular $39.99)
- Fortnite Standard Founder’s Pack — $26.75 (regular $53.49)
- Fortnite Deluxe Founder’s Pack — $39.99 (regular $79.99)
- Friday the 13th: The Game — $6 (regular $39.99)
- L.A. Noire — $25 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $49.99)
- Lego The Incredibles — $46.89 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $69.99)
- Outlast 2 — $10.50 (regular $34.99)
- Prey — $20 (regular $39.99)
- Transference — $24.49 (regular $34.99)
- We Happy Few — $59.99 (regular $79.99)
It’s worth noting that both Outlast 2, Transference and We Happy Few come from the Quebec-based developers Red Barrels, Ubisoft Montreal (co-developed with Elijah Wood’s San Francisco production company SpectreVision) and Compulsion Games, respectively. As well, Dead Rising 4 was developed by BC’s now-defunct Capcom Vancouver.
The full list of deals can be found here. The sale runs until October 30th.
