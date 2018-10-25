News
Tesla approves Model Y for production

The Model Y is getting closer and closer

Oct 25, 2018

3:34 PM EDT

0 comments

A shadowy image of Tesla's upcoming Model Y crossover SUV

During Tesla’s October 24th earnings call, Elon Musk revealed that the company’s upcoming Model Y is moving into production.

Musk didn’t share much about the upcoming electric crossover, except that it’s still on track to hit the road in 2020. Besides that, all that’s known about the look of the upcoming vehicle comes from two black and white renders that hint at its shape.

According to earlier reports, Tesla is building the Model Y at its own dedicated plant.  

According to Engadget, Musk said that the long-promised $35,000 USD (approximately $45,700 CAD) is less than six months away.

It’s shaping up to be an exciting time for electric vehicles as Musk and Tesla get closer to producing the Model Y, the Roadster and Semi. Musk even said that he was “excited” about making a Tesla pickup truck.

Source: Engadget

