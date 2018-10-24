Tesla shipped 56,065 Model 3 units in Q3 2018

U.S.-based electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla used its third quarter 2018 earnings report to reveal that the company shipped 56,065 Model 3 vehicles during Q3 2018.
The company also revealed that it produced approximately 5,300 Model 3 vehicles during the last week of Q3 2018 — continuing to achieve CEO and co-founder Elon Musk’s goal of producing 5,000 Model 3s per week.
According to an October 24th, 2018 media release, the Model 3 was the best-selling car in the U.S. based on revenue and was the fifth best-selling car in terms of volume.
The same media release revealed that Tesla produced an average of 4,300 Model 3 units per week during Q3 2018.
It’s worth noting that Tesla sold 27,710 Model S and Model X vehicles.
Tesla plans on bringing portions of the Model 3’s production to China sometime in 2019, in order to “significantly increase the affordability of Model 3.”
It’s worth noting that Chinese production will specifically be designated for local customers.
Tesla said that its target to ship 100,000 Model S and Model X vehicles “remains unchanged.”
The company reported a nt income of $312 million USD (roughly $407.17 million CAD).
Tesla stock closed at $288.50 USD (roughly $376.71 CAD) at the end of the day’s trading.
Source: Tesla
