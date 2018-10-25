A look at Spigen’s best iPhone XR cases

Just like I have in the past, we’re taking a quick look at Spigen’s lineup of cases for Apple’s recently released iPhone XR.

While the XR surprisingly feels more durable than the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, most people will probably want to use some sort of case with the phone to protect its colourful glass rear.

Speaking of the XR’s backing, given that the device comes in a wide variety of colourful hues — ‘Red,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Yellow,’ ‘White,’ ‘White,’ ‘Black,’ and ‘Coral’ — this means that cases that feature a transparent rear are likely the type of enclosures most people will be after.

Whether you’re looking for a somewhat slim case like the Thin Fit that protects the XR a little bit, but still retains the look of the smartphone, or something like Ultra Hybrid case, which features ample protection, but still shows off the colourful device’s backing thanks to its see-through rear, Spigen will likely have a case that fits your taste.

Below is a quick look at Spigen’s top iPhone XR cases.

Spigen iPhone XR case collection

Fit series

Thin Fit

As always, Spigen’s Thin Fit case is a decent balance of protection and sleekness. The case features a polycarbonate design that protects the device from daily scratches and accidental drops. The enclosure is also thin and minimal, but still offers enough protection to prevent unsightly scratches and scuffs. That said, if you’re looking to show off the XR’s colourful backing, this likely isn’t the case for you.

Thin Fit iPhone XR – $15.99

Liquid Air

Spigen’s Liquid Air iPhone XR case offers great all-around protection for the phone, along with an eye-catching geometric pattern that adds a minimal amount of additional grip to the otherwise slippery device. Further, the case features Spigen’s Air Cushion Technology that protects the device from accidental drops and falls. I was surprised at how thin the Liquid Air case is for the XR. As a result, the Liquid Air case only adds a little bit of additional bulk to Apple’s latest smartphone.

Liquid Air iPhone XR – $16.99

Hybrid Series

Ultra Hybrid

The Ultra Hybrid line remains Spigen’s best-selling smartphone case, and it’s easy to see why. The enclosure features transparent protection and a simple, sleek design that protects the smartphone, while still allowing you to show off the XR’s colourful back. More so than most cases in Spigen’s lineup for the XR, the Ultra Hybrid preserves the vibrant look of the XR’s body, while still offering enough protection to keep the smartphone in great condition.

Ultra Hybrid iPhone XR – $17.99

Neo Hybrid

The new version of the Neo Hybrid feels surprisingly different from past iterations of the case thanks to its unique herringbone pattern rear and improved bumper frame. Further, the new Neo Hybrid features a two-layer design that includes a durable bumper frame and a flexible TPU body, offering more protection than most of the other cases in Spigen’s lineup. The case is also more resistant to grease and unsightly fingerprints when compared to past versions of the Neo Hybrid.

Neo Hybrid iPhone XR – $20.99

Armor Series

Tough Armor

Spigen’s Tough Armor case features an ergonomic design that makes it easy to grip, along with a reinforced kickstand that’s useful if you tend to watch a significant amount of video on the XR.

Further, the device features a two-layer bumper frame and TPU body design, similar to the Neo Hybrid, that offers ample protection against accidental drops. That said, the Tough Armor is a little bulkier than other Spigen cases. This means that Spigen’s Tough Armor case likely isn’t the case for you if you’re looking to preserve the look of the XR.

Tough Armor iPhone XR – $20.99

Rugged Armor

Spigen’s Rugged Armor case features a slim and stylish design that offers everyday protection. The case features a matte black design with subtle accents.

Further, the case is surprisingly thin for a rubberized smartphone enclosure. I’m also fond of the brush textured rear, which I think is a first for Spigen’s Rugged Amor smartphone case line.

Rugged Armor iPhone XR – $16.99

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these link in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.