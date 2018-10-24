Public Mobile offering 6GB data promo for $45 per month

The busy Q4 period is upon us and that means all the carrier wireless data deals will continue to expose itself over the next few weeks.
“As a competitive response,” Telus-owned Public Mobile has unveiled a new promo plan that offers up 6GB of data for $45 per month. This is the same deal that Rogers’ Chatr Wireless is offering its customers.
The finer details to Public Mobile’s ‘limited time’ 6GB promo is that the data speeds are 3G, gives unlimited Canada-wide Talk, unlimited international text and picture messaging, and is open to new and existing customers.
Surely, this will not be the only promo leading up to the holiday season but it’s a great start.
Source: Public Mobile
