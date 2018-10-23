OnePlus to be among the first to launch a 5G-capable smartphone

Chinese device manufacturer OnePlus will be among the first smartphone manufacturers to release a 5G-capable smartphone in 2019.
OnePlus CEO Carl Pei made the announcement alongside Qualcomm at the San Diego-based chipmaker’s 4G/5G Summit in Hong Kong, China.
The upcoming device, likely dubbed the ‘OnePlus 7,’ will feature Qualcomm’s X50 modem and QTM052 mmWave antenna module. Qualcomm announced a newer, smaller version of the QTM502 antenna at the summit.
Of course, as with all networking technologies, carriers will need to build out the infrastructure to support the new standard, which may take a couple of years.
What’s more, the mmWave variety of 5G is likely to only see limited use in Canada due to the spectrum’s inability to propagate over long distances.
According to Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon, at least two 5G-capable smartphones will launch in 2019.
Qualcomm announced its new Snapdragon 675 chipset at the same conference.
