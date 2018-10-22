Elon Musk’s rapid transit tunnel to open December 10th

Elon Musk’s Boring Company is currently working on a rapid transit tunnel beneath Los Angeles.
This past weekend Musk announced on Twitter that the first rapid transit tunnel will open on December 10th. The Boring Company will offer free rides the following night.
Opens Dec 10
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2018
The underground tunnel will transport passengers and vehicles beneath the city on autonomous electric platforms called “skates.” The skates will, in theory, transport from eight to 16 passengers or one vehicle. The skates are also reportedly able to drive up to 250 km/h.
Musk initially announced the Boring Company’s underground tunnels in May of 2017. In September The Boring Company showed off exactly it plans to construct the underground tunnels.
The company is controlling and manipulating its giant boring machines with Xbox One controllers.
Comments