Google now lets users supervise existing accounts with Family Link

Google has quietly added new functionality to its Family Link feature. Users can now enable the ability to supervise another existing Google account. Previously a new account was necessary to use Google’s Family Link feature.

A support page explains how to go about the supervision on an existing account. 

With supervision, users can figure out the location of their child’s device, block apps they don’t want their child to use, approve app requests and view what app their child uses and for how long.

The child account must agree to the supervision and the feature can be turned off at any time since the account holder has been confirmed to be 13, or older when they initially signed up for the account.

