The fourth generation of Pokémon have finally begun making their way into Pokémon Go, and it looks like there are a few new regional exclusives.
Regional Pokémon only appear in specific locations around the world. When Pokémon Go launched in 2016, Tauros, Kangaskhan, Farfetch’d and Mr. Mine were only available in select geographic areas.
As Niantic has added additional Pokémon to the game, it has also added new regional exclusives. With Gen 4’s launch, the electric squirrel Pachirisu, the musical parrot Chatot and the venus flytrap-based Pokémon Carnivine are only available in some areas.
Interestingly enough, Pachirisu is only available in northern parts of Canada, Alaska, and Russia. There’s speculation that it might be catchable in some other arctic regions, as well. Making it one of the few regional Pokémon that is available in Canada.
According to one Redditor, the electric-type Pocket Monster is as South as some parts of Saskatchewan and Alberta, but still above what is known as the “Northern Tauros line.” The line runs horizontally across the country cutting between Red Deer and Calgary in Alberta. A good rule of thumb is if you can catch Tauros in your region, then you won’t encounter Pachirisu.
Notably, the maritime provinces don’t have any regionals yet, so there’s some speculation that the next wave of region-exclusive Pokémon will spawn there.
Redditors have been working on a rough map to show the regional areas.
Source: Reddit
