Watch: Boston Dynamics’ SpotMini twerk to ‘Uptown Funk’

Robotics firm Boston Dynamics has shared its latest promotional video.
This time around, we get to see SpotMini, the company’s least ominous looking robot, dance to “Uptown Funk” and, umm, twerk while looking at the camera. It’s all a bit too much, and clearly the work of a group of mad scientists.
The all-electric SpotMini weighs 30 kg and features 17 joints. SpotMini evolved out of Boston Dynamics’ BigDog project, in which the firm, along with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab, was tasked by the U.S.’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to create a pack mule-like robot to accompany soldiers on missions through rough and hazardous terrain.
The project was eventually shelved, but not before it helped lay the groundwork for all of the company’s later work.
Boston Dynamics first demoed SpotMini back in 2016. Since then, the company has attempted to make the quadrupedal robot look more friendly.
The firm plans to start selling SpotMini to commercial customers sometime next year.
The above video comes shortly after the company shared a video of its Atlas robot parkouring.
