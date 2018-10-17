News
PREVIOUS|

Smart Compose comes to Gmail on the Pixel 3

The rest of Android still has to wait

Oct 17, 2018

11:01 AM EDT

0 comments

Google’s Smart Compose feature for assisted typing is coming to Gmail on Android.

The company first launched the feature in the web version of Gmail back in May. Google then promised to bring the functionality to Android shortly afterward, with a limited window of exclusivity on Pixel 3 devices.

The feature works by monitoring how and what you write. It uses that knowledge to try and autocomplete sentences to streamline the process of writing repetitive emails.

If you have a Pixel 3 and the Gmail update you should be able to enable the feature in the app’s settings. To test out the feature on the web, check out MobileSyrup’s guide here.

Source: Android Police 

Related Articles

News

Oct 16, 2018

2:58 PM EDT

Pixel 3 XL features Samsung display: iFixit

News

Oct 16, 2018

12:13 PM EDT

Google Maps now shows EV charging stations

News

Oct 16, 2018

10:10 PM EDT

YouTube is back online [Update]

Comments