Smart Compose comes to Gmail on the Pixel 3

Google’s Smart Compose feature for assisted typing is coming to Gmail on Android.
The company first launched the feature in the web version of Gmail back in May. Google then promised to bring the functionality to Android shortly afterward, with a limited window of exclusivity on Pixel 3 devices.
The feature works by monitoring how and what you write. It uses that knowledge to try and autocomplete sentences to streamline the process of writing repetitive emails.
If you have a Pixel 3 and the Gmail update you should be able to enable the feature in the app’s settings. To test out the feature on the web, check out MobileSyrup’s guide here.
Source: Android Police
