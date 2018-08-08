Business
PREVIOUS|

Walmart Canada to start offering grocery pickup in Manitoba on August 14

The first company to bring online grocery pickup to Manitoba is Walmart

Aug 8, 2018

2:48 PM EDT

0 comments

Walmart Canada is expanding its online grocery ordering service to Manitoba on August 14th.

Manitobans can soon order groceries from Walmart.ca/grocery or through the company’s mobile app.

Once a user orders their groceries, they can head over to their chosen Walmart location and pick up their goods. The only restriction is that orders must cost a minimum of $50 CAD before taxes.

For same day pickups, the company recommends users order before 11am and plan to pick up around 4pm.

In addition to Manitoba, store pickup is available in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, B.C. In this, Walmart is ahead of Loblaws, which only offers store pickup in Ontario, Alberta and B.C.

Online ordering will be available at the following stores:

  • Brandon Walmart Supercentre
  • Grant Park Walmart Supercentre
  • Regent West Walmart Supercentre
  • St. Vital Walmart Supercentre
  • Winnipeg Southwest Supercentre

The Walmart app is available on Android and iOS.

Source: Walmart Canada

Related Articles

News

Aug 1, 2018

11:00 AM EDT

Xplornet announces new ‘Xplore Mobile’ wireless brand in Manitoba

News

Jul 10, 2018

4:29 PM EDT

Bell MTS ends its unlimited flat rate data plan for new customers in Manitoba

News

Jun 28, 2018

8:48 AM EDT

Walmart Canada to start selling Freedom Mobile devices

News

Aug 5, 2018

7:15 AM EDT

Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Comments