Walmart Canada to start offering grocery pickup in Manitoba on August 14

Walmart Canada is expanding its online grocery ordering service to Manitoba on August 14th.
Manitobans can soon order groceries from Walmart.ca/grocery or through the company’s mobile app.
Once a user orders their groceries, they can head over to their chosen Walmart location and pick up their goods. The only restriction is that orders must cost a minimum of $50 CAD before taxes.
For same day pickups, the company recommends users order before 11am and plan to pick up around 4pm.
In addition to Manitoba, store pickup is available in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, B.C. In this, Walmart is ahead of Loblaws, which only offers store pickup in Ontario, Alberta and B.C.
Online ordering will be available at the following stores:
- Brandon Walmart Supercentre
- Grant Park Walmart Supercentre
- Regent West Walmart Supercentre
- St. Vital Walmart Supercentre
- Winnipeg Southwest Supercentre
The Walmart app is available on Android and iOS.
Source: Walmart Canada
Comments