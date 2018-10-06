Microsoft stops Windows 10 October 2018 Update, investigating issues

Following reports that the Windows 10 October 2018 Update was deleting user files, Microsoft has paused the rollout.
The company said via its support site that it had stopped the 1809 update to investigate “isolated reports of users missing some files after updating.”
Furthermore, the company recommends that affected users contact the company directly. Also, if you have downloaded the update but not yet installed it, Microsoft recommends that you don’t install it. Instead, you should wait for a new update from the company.
It appears that file loss isn’t the only potential problem for those who update. Some users have reported that the Edge browser and other store apps can’t connect to the internet after the update. Some PCs may even block the update due to incompatibilities with Intel drivers.
At this time, it isn’t clear how many people are affected by the Windows 10 update issues. Considering the update was only available for users who manually checked for it, likely the number is small at this point.
Regardless, it’s surprising how many issues there are, given the scope of testing Microsoft performed before issuing the update.
The company had planned to push the update to all users automatically starting on October 9th. However, it will probably postpone this while the company investigates.
Comments