Google Pixel 3 XL leaks again, Hong Kong store puts one for sale

A mobile shop in Hong Kong is selling a Pixel 3 XL three days before the device’s official announcement.
Called WahPhone Digital, the cellphone shop is offering the 3 XL, complete with packaging and accessories, for $15,880 HK (about $2,623 CAD).
Engadget’s Richard Lai spent some time with the device and posted a detailed hands-on so that you don’t have to buy it.
Lai said that the device felt “solid and well-built,” indicating it was legitimate. The box and accessories also exhibited the same quality.
The box included USB-C headphones, a USB-C to 3.5mm dongle, a USB-C to USB-C cable, a USB-C to USB-A dongle and an 18W USB-C power adapter.
Furthermore, Lai ran the device’s IMEI through a few databases, which confirmed it was a Pixel 3 XL.
What’s powering the Pixel 3 XL
As far as specs go, the box only mentions the 6.3-inch screen and 128GB of storage. Additionally, it lists the device as the ‘Just Black’ variant. The box also says “Designed by Google. Made in China.”
The box also features a hologram sticker with the ‘G’ logo. The rear of the box is all blue and features the white ‘#teampixel’ hashtag.
Despite the box not providing information, Lai was able to install some apps and confirm Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 powered the phone. The apps also confirmed the device has 4GB of RAM.
The listed screen resolution is 2,960 x 1,440. However, Lai isn’t sure about the type of OLED panel. He suspects it may be an improved LG P-OLED display. The device also sports a 3,732mAh battery.
The phone runs Android 9.0 Pie (unsurprisingly) with gesture navigation. Active Edge also makes a return.
Cameras and notches
Lai was also able to confirm the rear camera is a 12.2-megapixel shooter. The front cameras are 8-megapixel with one being an ultra-wide lens. The rear camera can shoot up to 4K at 30fps, and the selfie camera is limited to 1080p.
Finally, Lai shows a comparison between the OnePlus 6 (left) and the Pixel 3 XL that reiterates just how deep the notch is.
While the Pixel phones may have no secrets left, there are still some potential surprises waiting at Google’s upcoming hardware event. Namely, we know there’s a new Chromecast coming as well as a Google Home Hub.
Hopefully, Google is still has a few Pixel secrets to wow us with at the event.
Images: Engadget
Source: Engadget
