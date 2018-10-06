U.K. carrier ad shows off Pixel 3 and 3 XL, Google Home Hub and more

More Pixel and Pixel 3 XL leaks have surfaced, this time from carrier ads. The ads show off the two new phones, the Google Home Hub and the Google Pixel stand, which looks to be a gift with purchase.
The carrier ad, which FrontPageTech’s Jon Prosser leaked on Twitter, shows snaps of the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL and the Google Home Hub. It appears the ad comes from U.K. carrier EE based on the design and style.
Prices of the phones are listed as well. EE customers will be able to get the Pixel 3 for £58.00 per month and the 3 XL for £63.00 per month. Considering this is carrier pricing, it doesn’t tell us much about Canadian pricing. Thankfully, Canadian pricing leaked earlier this week.
Additionally, the ad confirms that Active Edge will return. It says that users can squeeze the phone for help from the Assistant.
Also, the ad mentions a ‘Top Shot’ feature that can “capture the perfect shot every time.” According to the advertisement, Top Shot will get “smiles, not blinks” and help users take group selfies with everyone in the photo.
Finally, it points out a new feature that allows users to activate Do Not Disturb by flipping the device over.
One other note about the phones in the ad: they come with six months of free Apple Music. This is a promo run by the carrier on most devices and has nothing to do with Google.
New clues about Home Hub and Pixel stand
Furthermore, the ad shows off the refreshed Google Chromecast. The design looks similar to the one purchased at a U.S. Best Buy a week ago.
The Google Home Hub makes an appearance as well. The advertisement lists it as available October 22nd. Beyond that, the ad confirms the device will function like any Assistant-powered speaker. However, it can display visual information and videos alongside the Assistant responses.
Finally, a screenshot from another leaked carrier ad shows off the Google Pixel stand from the front. It also shows the stand will be a gift with purchase for customers who pre-order the Pixel 3 XL. The promo runs until October 31st, which hints that the devices will launch in November after almost a month of pre-order availability.
However, those availability dates will be confirmed come October 9th, when Google hosts its New York event.
Source: Jon Prosser Via: 9to5 Google
