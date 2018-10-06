Here are the Google Pixel 3 and OnePlus 6T leaks from last week

From Google to OnePlus, a variety of smartphone leaks surfaced this past week.
Here’s a breakdown of most smartphone leaks from the last few days. The information below encompasses news ranging from September 29th to October 5th.
Leaked carrier ads revealed more information about the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. Feature details, including a ‘Top Shot’ camera mode and the return of Active Edge, were included in the ad. Also, it showed off the Google Home Hub and the Pixel stand.
For more on the leaked carrier ads, click here.
Google will reportedly release the Pixel 3 and 3 XL in a light pink colour. Rumours indicate that Google will call the new colour variant ‘Sand.’ The light pink variant also features a darker pink power button.
For more on the Sand Google Pixel 3, click here.
A teaser revealed by Google hints that the Pixel 3 will be released in three colours and oddly enough the gif doesn’t point to a ‘Sand’ colour and instead indicates a ‘Mint’ hue is on the way. Google also revealed that Pixel 3 pre-orders are set to start immediately after the event.
For more on the Pixel 3’s pre-orders, click here.
OnePlus
This isn’t necessarily a leak, but a recent OnePlus blog post indicates that the upcoming 6T’s screen will be utilized to illuminate the user’s fingerprint. The light source allows the sensor to gather an accurate read of the dimensions and shape of the user’s fingerprint.
For more on the OnePlus 6T fingerprint reader, click here.
A leak points to the OnePlus 6T launching in both ‘Mirror Black’ and ‘Midnight Black’ colours. The Midnight Black handset will reportedly feature more of a matte colour, whereas the ‘Mirror Black’ will have more of a glossier finish.
For more on the OnePlus 6T colour variants, click here.
Lenovo
A new hands-on video showcases a foldable smartphone from Lenovo. The foldable phone looks kind of like a flip phone, but it’s also capable of bending backwards into a wristband-like device.
For more on Lenovo’s foldable phone, click here.
Motorola
A new leak reveals that Motorola has plans to unveil a new G7. The handset features a water-drop notch that hosts a 12-megapixel camera, a dual camera setup on the rear that includes a 16-megapixel main shooter and a 5-megapixel secondary camera.
Further, the phone reportedly sports a 3,500mAh battery with a 3.5mm headphone jack.
For more on the Motorola G7 leak, click here.
Image Credit: Android Headlines
Comments