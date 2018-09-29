Refreshed Google Chromecast leaks with new look, October 9th release

We may have gotten our first look at upcoming new Chromecast hardware.
Following rumours that Google was working on a refresh for the three-year-old streaming device, a Redditor with the username ‘GroveStreetHomie’ posted pictures of a redesigned Chromecast.
According to the Redditor, he purchased the Chromecast from a local Best Buy which had mistakenly put the item on a shelf.
As you can see in the above pic, the new Chromecast (left) ditches the glossy plastic design for a matte look. Furthermore, a smaller ‘G’ logo replaces the large Chrome logo.
Additionally, ‘GroveStreetHomie’ said it doesn’t have the magnetic connector on the HDMI cable.
Also, the new device sports micro USB, instead of a more modern USB-C port.
Finally, the Redditor says he had to update the Google Home app to set up the device. He also noted that when he went to purchase the Chromecast at Best Buy, the cashier had issues ringing him through. Allegedly the SKU for the item was held until October 9th and wasn’t available in the system. They rang up the the device under the old SKU since the price was the same.
It’s worth noting that October 9th is the same day as Google’s New York launch event. Likely we can expect a Chromecast announcement along with the Pixel 3 and 3 XL.
Unfortunately, there’s no word on specs at this time. Previous rumours had indicated that Google would refresh the streaming device with better WiFi and would include Bluetooth.
Source: Reddit Via: 9to5 Google
