BlackBerry KEY2 LE is now available in Canada

Oct 2, 2018

12:42 PM EDT

The latest TCL Communications-made BlackBerry smartphone has officially launched in Canada.

The KEY2 LE, a follow-up to the KEY2, can now be purchased unlocked from Staples Canada and Walmart Canada for $599.99.

The colour option is ‘Slate’ and features a 4.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 1,080 x 1,620 pixel resolution and a dual rear-facing setup with 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Further, the smartphone includes 4GB of RAM and expandable storage, dual-SIM support, 64GB storage, a 3,000mAh battery, a 3.5mm headphone jack and BlackBerry’s ‘Speed Key’ that enables shortcut access.

As for carrier availability, Rogers is expected to release the KEY2 LE on October 5th for $0 on its Premium and Premium+ Tab plans.

Source: Staples Canada, Walmart Canada

