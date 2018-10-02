BlackBerry KEY2 LE is now available in Canada

The latest TCL Communications-made BlackBerry smartphone has officially launched in Canada.
The KEY2 LE, a follow-up to the KEY2, can now be purchased unlocked from Staples Canada and Walmart Canada for $599.99.
The colour option is ‘Slate’ and features a 4.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 1,080 x 1,620 pixel resolution and a dual rear-facing setup with 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.
Further, the smartphone includes 4GB of RAM and expandable storage, dual-SIM support, 64GB storage, a 3,000mAh battery, a 3.5mm headphone jack and BlackBerry’s ‘Speed Key’ that enables shortcut access.
As for carrier availability, Rogers is expected to release the KEY2 LE on October 5th for $0 on its Premium and Premium+ Tab plans.
Source: Staples Canada, Walmart Canada
