Official Google Japan video teases Pixel 3’s ‘Active Edge’ technology

Oct 2, 2018

12:25 PM EDT

With only one week until the smartphone’s official unveiling, Google has once again teased the upcoming release of its 3rd-generation Pixel smartphones.

A new video released by Google Japan reveals that the upcoming Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will once again feature the same ‘Active Edge’ technology found in the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

The 30-second video shows a variety of clips of people squeezing various body parts and objects.

Active Edge allows users to launch Google Assistant and silence a phone call with a simple squeeze of the edge of the smartphone.

Rumoured specs for the Pixel 3 XL include a 6.2-inch display with a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM and a glass rear compatible with inductive charging.

As for the Pixel 3, this Android Pie-powered device is expected to feature a 5.5-inch display with a 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution.

Google will unveil the Pixel 3 and 3 XL on October 9th at an event in New York City.

Source: YouTube Via: CNET

