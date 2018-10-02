With only one week until the smartphone’s official unveiling, Google has once again teased the upcoming release of its 3rd-generation Pixel smartphones.
A new video released by Google Japan reveals that the upcoming Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will once again feature the same ‘Active Edge’ technology found in the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.
The 30-second video shows a variety of clips of people squeezing various body parts and objects.
Active Edge allows users to launch Google Assistant and silence a phone call with a simple squeeze of the edge of the smartphone.
Rumoured specs for the Pixel 3 XL include a 6.2-inch display with a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM and a glass rear compatible with inductive charging.
As for the Pixel 3, this Android Pie-powered device is expected to feature a 5.5-inch display with a 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution.
Google will unveil the Pixel 3 and 3 XL on October 9th at an event in New York City.
Comments