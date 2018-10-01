News
What to expect from Microsoft’s event: New Surfaces, Windows updates

We could also see more of the Surface Hub 2

Microsoft

Microsoft is hosting a media event in New York City tomorrow at 4PM ET. The event will likely be a small one, considering the company described it as a “moment of your time.”

While we don’t know all the details, there are a few big things to expect from the event. From new Surface hardware to the next big Windows update, here’s what to expect from Microsoft’s New York event.

New Surfaces

Several reports have indicated that Microsoft has new Surface devices coming at this event.

First up, we’ve got the Surface Pro 6, the next in Microsoft’s venerable Surface Pro line. This time around, however, the Surface is only getting a small internal spec bump. Don’t look for anything fancier than a faster processor.

The company allegedly might overhaul the Surface Pro design in 2019, so this looks like a hold-over release for Microsoft.

Surface Pro 6 hinge

Surface Pro 6 via WinFuture

The Surface Laptop is getting a refresh as well. Expect a faster processor as well as bumps to RAM and storage.

Furthermore, rumour has it the new Surface devices will have a new colour option as well. The higher-end models will come in black, as well as the silver and burgundy colours we have now.

Microsoft may announce a new Surface Studio. The company first unveiled the Studio at a New York event two years ago. The original Studio is currently sold out on Microsoft’s online store, leading some to believe Microsoft is planning to announce a new Studio.

The future of Windows

The next big Windows update is due out this month. Chances are, we’ll hear about the Windows 10 October 2018 Update at the New York event.

Most likely we’ll get the exact release date for the update as Microsoft has completed its internal testing. The company may even begin rolling it out after the event.

Surface Go

Furthermore, we should expect to hear some of Microsoft’s plans for Windows in 2019.

The company is already testing the next major Windows update–codenamed 19H1. While we likely won’t see the update until next year, Microsoft will probably give us a peek at what it’s planning.

We should see a focus on productivity in Windows, more tools to connect Android and Windows and more.

Other possibilities

Along with the new Surface devices, Microsoft may unveil more details regarding the Surface Hub 2. The company recently showed off some features of the Hub 2 at its Ignite conference, but it has a lot more to reveal.

Surface Hub 2 rotation

Furthermore, we could see more about HoloLens 2. The Redmond-based company has plans to include a custom AI chip which may be ARM-based. That could make the device lighter and more comfortable to wear.

Finally, we could see a Surface-branded headset as well. It would likely be targetted at businesses and would integrate with apps like Microsoft Teams.

Keep your eyes on MobileSyrup tomorrow for the latest news from Microsoft.

Source: The Verge

