Google Pixel 2 is now ‘out of stock’ in Canada

Sep 25, 2018

1:08 PM EDT

Google Pixel 2 camera

Google is now showing on its Canadian online retail store that the Pixel 2, which is the second-generation smartphone in its Pixel line, is completely sold out in all models.

This isn’t the first time the 5-inch Pixel 2 has been sold out. The device quickly ran out of inventory when it was released and Canadian carriers put the device on ‘End of Life’” status.

This can only mean one thing. Google, as expected, is making room for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, and will unveil the new devices during an event in New York City on October 9th.

As for rumoured specs, the Google Pixel 3 XL will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch display with a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM and also include a glass back for inductive charging. The Pixel 3, on the other hand, is expected to feature a 5.5-inch display with a 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution display.

Source: Google

