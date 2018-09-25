Professor Layton and the Curious Village now available on iOS and Android

Canadians can now download the remastered mobile port of classic puzzle adventure game Professor Layton and the Curious Village on both iOS and Android.
First released in North America on the Nintendo DS in 2008, Professor Layton and the Curious Village follows the titular Professor Layton — a charming British gentleman, complete with fashionable top hat — and his student Luke as they attempt to solve the mystery of the Golden Apple.
Level-5, the game’s Japanese developer, has furnished this re-release with a fresh high-definition coat, as well as new animated cutscenes.
Professor Layton and the Curious Village is available to download for $13.99 CAD on both the App Store and Play Store.
