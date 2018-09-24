News
Samsung files a trademark for ‘Samsung Buds’

Sep 24, 2018

2:33 PM EDT

Gear IconX

Samsung has trademarked ‘Samsung Buds’ at the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

The trademark, first spotted by SamMobile, suggests that Samsung may release a new pair of wireless earbuds sometime in the near future. Unfortunately, there isn’t any other information available.

This wouldn’t be Samsung’s first pair of wireless earbuds. In the past, the company released the Gear Icon X brands of wireless earbuds. However, it seems as Samsung is trying to drop its ‘Gear’ branding, as seen with the company’s new Galaxy Watch.

If Samsung did release new earbuds, it’s likely they would feature the company’s Bixby voice assistant.

Source: SamMobile

