New leak suggests OnePlus 6T may feature headphone jack after all

A new OnePlus 6T leak is throwing a wrench into what we thought we knew about the soon-to-be-announced smartphone.
Over the weekend, a user on China’s Weibo social network shared several images of the upcoming handset. At first glance, the phone on display in these images corroborates almost every major 6T leak from the past month: we see the 6T’s signature teardrop-shape display notch, as well as its in-display fingerprint sensor.
What’s unusual, however, is that the bottom of the phone’s case features a cutout for a 3.5mm headphone jack. OnePlus’ next smartphone won’t feature an analog audio connection.
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei confirmed this in an interview with TechRadar in which he said the “next OnePlus handset” won’t include a headphone jack.
“It [removing the headphone jack] was a very controversial decision. We’re not doing it for the sake of doing it and because everyone else is. We believe now is the right time, as it’ll benefit the majority of our users while keeping the downside low,” Pei during the interview.
It’s possible the phone we see in the above images is a fake — though, if that’s the case, it’s a very good fake. It’s also possible this particular phone represents an earlier prototype where OnePlus had not yet decided to remove the headphone jack.
Alternatively, the Weibo user who uploaded the images may have put his device in a OnePlus 6 case, though that seems unlikely; a leaked render (seen below) shared by WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt shows that the OnePlus 6T is slightly larger than its predecessor, making it unlikely that an old case would fit the 6T.
What do you think is going on these photos? Let us know in the comment section.
Source: Weibo Via: Android Pure
