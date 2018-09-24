Google will soon let users search Messages for specific contacts and types of content

Google has announced that a new feature is coming to Android Messages that should make our lives a little easier. The feature will allow users to search the Messages app by type of content or by contact.
When this functionality starts rolling out later this week, users will be able to tap the search icon, then tap specific contacts to see their complete message history. This will include one-to-one and group conversations, as well as photos videos, addresses or links they’ve shared with one another.
From the GIF it appears users will be able to search via categories such as images, places and videos, which will likely bring up all of the images within the messages app. A useful feature for those who don’t remember who exactly sent them a certain image.
Source: Google Blog
