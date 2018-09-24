News
PREVIOUS|

Google will soon let users search Messages for specific contacts and types of content

Sep 24, 2018

2:54 PM EDT

0 comments

Android Messages app icon

Google has announced that a new feature is coming to Android Messages that should make our lives a little easier. The feature will allow users to search the Messages app by type of content or by contact.

When this functionality starts rolling out later this week, users will be able to tap the search icon, then tap specific contacts to see their complete message history. This will include one-to-one and group conversations, as well as photos videos, addresses or links they’ve shared with one another.

From the GIF it appears users will be able to search via categories such as images, places and videos, which will likely bring up all of the images within the messages app. A useful feature for those who don’t remember who exactly sent them a certain image.

Source: Google Blog 

Related Articles

News

Aug 27, 2018

11:01 AM EDT

Google rolls out Messages redesign and dark mode again

News

Jun 8, 2018

12:54 PM EDT

Snapchat is bringing Friendmojis to Apple’s Messages app

News

Aug 23, 2018

5:04 PM EDT

Google is testing Assistant integration within Android Messages

News

Feb 23, 2018

3:18 PM EDT

Twitter has made it easier for customers and businesses to chat via DM

Comments