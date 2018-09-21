APK teardown reveals possible Google Pixel Stand animation in action

An animation for a Google-made phone dock has surfaced online.
The animation, first spotted by 9to5Google following a teardown of the latest version of the Google app, reveals that the tech giant is working on a charging dock of some sort.
9to5Google suggests that the Pixel Stand could be a wireless charging accessory, though that doesn’t seem to be clear from the uncovered animation.
It appears users will be able to check messages and calendar notifications, as well as change music and hear set alarms while the phone is on the dock. Additionally, the dock will include some sort of ‘Daydream’ mode that cycles through photos on the user’s handset.
Recently, an APK teardown revealed that when the phone is on the Google-made stand, Assistant will continue to function, even if the device is locked.
Previous leaks revealed that the Pixel 3 series could feature wireless charging. If true, it’s likely 9to5 is correct and the Pixel Stand includes wireless charging functionality. Google will likely confirm this at its upcoming Pixel event on October 9th in New York City.
Source: 9to5Google
