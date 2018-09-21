Sony discounts ‘Dark Souls: Remastered,’ ‘Tacoma,’ ‘Vampyr’ and more during latest flash sale

Sony has launched its latest PlayStation Store flash sale, which sees some recent PS4 games discounted by as much as 75 percent.
Notable highlights include:
- Dark Souls: Remastered: $38.49, down from $54.99
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition: $23.99, down from $39.99
- MLB: The Show 18: $24.99, down from $49.99
- Star Wars Battlefront 2: $12.99, down from $51.99
- Tacoma: $10.79, down from $26.99
- Unravel Yarny Bundle: $27.99, down from $39.99
- Vampyr: $53.59, down from $79.99
Visit the PlayStation Store to see the full list of available discounts.
The sale ends on September 24th at 11am ET / 8am PT.
