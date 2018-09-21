Deals
Sony discounts ‘Dark Souls: Remastered,’ ‘Tacoma,’ ‘Vampyr’ and more during latest flash sale

Sep 21, 2018

3:55 PM EDT

PS4 Pro with controller

Sony has launched its latest PlayStation Store flash sale, which sees some recent PS4 games discounted by as much as 75 percent.

Notable highlights include:

Visit the PlayStation Store to see the full list of available discounts.

The sale ends on September 24th at 11am ET / 8am PT.

