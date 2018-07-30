Google likely developing ‘Pixel Stand’ charging dock for Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

Google is reportedly developing a ‘Pixel Dock’ to sell alongside its two new upcoming Pixel 3 smartphones, according to beta code spotted by 9to5Google.
The code, added by the Mountain View search giant in the latest beta version of the Google app, suggests the Pixel Stand will provide a physical stand for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL that will allow users to interact with Google Assistant, even while their device is locked.
Specifically, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will allow users to add the Pixel Stand as a trusted dock. While docked, Assistant will be able to access information like calendar invites to provide personalized recommendations.
While there’s no mention of wireless charging in the code strings unearthed by 9to5Google, the inclusion of a glass back on both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in recent leaks suggests there’s a good chance both devices will support the feature. Additionally, as 9to5Google suggests, it’s unlikely a mere physical dock, even one with Assistant built in, would be of much interest to consumers.
Hints that Google was working on a dock for its new Pixels first surfaced in June 2018 when code strings referencing a category of devices codenamed ‘Dreamliner’ were found by 9to5Google.
It’s possible the Pixel Stand could be part of a larger ecosystem of Dreamliner charging stands, with a variety of manufacturers contributing different models.
We’ll likely learn more about the Pixel Stand at Google’s fall hardware event.
Source: 9to5Google
