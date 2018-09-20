Instagram is adding GIFs to its direct messaging platform

Instagram has been building out its Direct messaging platform for the last little while and now the platform is adding GIFs to the service.
The GIF integration is powered by Giphy, giving users access to a huge database of moving pictures to choose from.
Users can also send the messages in one-on-one and group chats, but they still can’t post GIFs to their Instagram timeline.
For those that have the update there is now a small GIF button within the chat interface. Once users tap the button they can search GIFs or send a surprise GIF with the new ‘Random’ tab.
The update is rolling out to iOS and Android users now, but it hasn’t made it to every phone yet. I have yet to get the update on iOS, but my Android device has it already.
Source: Instagram
