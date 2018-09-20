News
FCC filing suggests the Google Home Hub will release soon

A filing made to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) suggests that Google’s Home Hub will soon be released.

As leaked earlier this week, the Home Hub is set to be a 7-inch smart display that will compete with Amazon’s Echo Show.

Now, a new ‘FCC ID A4RH1A’ filing shows a Google device with model number H1A, which lines up with previous Google Home audio devices named H0 and up.

While most of the FCC’s documents remain confidential, the public filing information reveals an oval-shaped based where the FCC label is set to be attached.

It’s worth noting that FCC leaks don’t typically pop up until a few weeks prior to the launch of a device. This would line up with Google’s planned October 9th hardware event, where it will reveal the Pixel 3 and other devices.

