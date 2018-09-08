Giphy Cam is the quickest way to becoming a GIF master [App of the Week]

Making GIFs on the go just got much easier with the help of Giphy Cam. As more apps and mobile keyboards add pre-made GIFs to their platforms, there’s never been a better time to learn how to make your own GIFs.

No matter how you pronounce the word, GIFs are a fun way to capture a moment or showcase something cool.

Giphy is one of the most popular online databases of GIFs. It has an app that lets users make their own GIFs in a few seconds. There are two ways to make GIFs using Giphy Cam.

You can either hold or tap on the record button. Holding the button records around seven seconds of video, which is then turned into a GIF. Tapping on the button instead takes a burst of images and combines them into a short GIF.

There are lots of cool filters and stickers that you can use to jazz up your GIFs. The editing tools are surprisingly deep and let you make surprisingly wild creations.

Once you’ve created a file that you’re happy with, you can save it as a GIF or video and share it to a number of apps.

You can even import photos, videos and live photos from your library to use as material for a GIF. This process is enjoyable, and it lets you make some creative GIFs.

Users can download Giphy CAM on iOS and Android.