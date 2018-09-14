News
PREVIOUS

Weekend Steam sale discounts Canadian-made Assassin’s Creed series

Sep 14, 2018

7:08 AM EDT

0 comments

Assassin's Creed Origins Bayek on pyramid

Digital PC games marketplace Steam is offering discounts on the Canadian-developed Assassin’s Creed franchise this weekend.

Until Monday, September 17th, Canadians can save up to 60 percent off most of the games and their respective downloadable content (DLC). Here are some of the highlights:

Related Articles

News

Sep 7, 2018

8:10 AM EDT

Ubisoft opens registration for season 2 of Rainbow Six Canadian Nationals

News

Jul 31, 2018

4:20 PM EDT

Steam takes measures to stop scammers from selling fake items

News

Sep 13, 2018

5:35 PM EDT

Cineplex partners with VRstudios to open dozens of VR attractions across Canada

News

Jul 25, 2018

12:02 PM EDT

Revamped Steam Chat rolling out, hopes to take on Discord

Comments