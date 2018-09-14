Weekend Steam sale discounts Canadian-made Assassin’s Creed series

Digital PC games marketplace Steam is offering discounts on the Canadian-developed Assassin’s Creed franchise this weekend.
Until Monday, September 17th, Canadians can save up to 60 percent off most of the games and their respective downloadable content (DLC). Here are some of the highlights:
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood — $7.99 (regular $19.99)
- Assassin’s Creed III Deluxe Edition — $16.99 (regular $49.99)
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag — $11.99 (regular $29.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins — $39.99 CAD (regular $79.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins DLC packs — 50 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate — $23.99 (regular $59.99)The full list of deals can be viewed here.
