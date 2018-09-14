News
TP’s new Wi-Fi power strip lets users control six individual sockets

Sep 14, 2018

8:12 AM EDT

TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip allows users to control its individual power sockets.

The new smart plug features six power sockets that users can control with either their voice assistant or an app. There are also three USB ports that will stay powered on.

With the app, users can remotely check on their power strip and see what turned on and off. Users can also schedule each socket so that they turn off at different times.

Users don’t need a smart speaker to control the Kasa, as it connects to the user’s home network over Wi-Fi. However, the accessory does work with Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft’s Cortana.

TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip launched today in the U.S., but it’s unclear if the smart product is coming to Canada. TP-Link sells its devices on Amazon Canada, but this smart plug is currently not on the website. We’ve reached out to TP-Link for Canadian specific details.

In U.S. the smart accessory retails at $80, equivalent to $104.02 CAD.

