Ubisoft Quebec has revealed that its upcoming Assassin’s Creed Odyssey game will receive both free and paid downloadable content after it launches in October.
The main game is set in 431 BC during the Peloponnesian War and will allow players to choose between controlling a male or female Spartan mercenary.
Because there won’t be a new Assassin’s Creed game in 2019, Ubisoft also plans to offer the franchise’s most expansive suite of DLC content for Odyssey over the next several months.
To start, Odyssey‘s season pass will include the following content:
Story Arc I – Legacy of the First Blade: Players will meet the first hero to wield the iconic hidden blade that changed the course of history. Starting in December, this story arc will roll out approximately six weeks apart in episodes.
Story Arc II – The Fate of Atlantis: Coming spring 2019, this story arc sees players venturing into the depths of the ocean to explore the legendary sunken city of Atlantis. The Fate of Atlantis will also delve deeper into Greek mythology and the First Civilization. Like the first story arc, episodes of The Fate of Atlantis will also be released approximately six weeks apart.
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered: Originally released on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, Ubisoft Montreal’s 2012 Assassin’s Creed game focuses on the American Revolution. As Connor, players must fight to save their clan and fight for freedom in a bloody 18th century America.
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered will be released in March 2019 and will include all of the previously released DLC, as well as updated 4K HDR visuals for the PS4 Pro, Xbox One X and PC. Assassin’s Creed III Remastered will also be sold separately.
Assassin’s Creed III Liberation Remastered: Originally released on the PlayStation Vita handheld, Assassin’s Creed III Liberation follows African-French Assassin Aveline as she fights for freedom in 18th century New Orleans. The Remastered version features full HD visuals on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Liberation Remastered is included with Assassin’s Creed III Remastered and will also release in March.
Outside of the season pass content, Ubisoft Quebec will also offer the following additions to all Odyssey players at no additional charge:
The Lost Tales of Greece: Miscellaneous episodic questlines featuring new and familiar faces from the main Odyssey experience will release regularly to offer new stories for players to discover.
Recurring In-Game Events: Each week, a new epic ship or mercenary will appear that players can tackle. Daily and weekly contracts, meanwhile, will offer players additional quests to take on across Greece.
Discovery Tour: Introduced in Assassin’s Creed Origins, this mode allows players to explore the game’s world without any combat or other tasks. Instead, Greece becomes a sort of museum where players can learn more about the country’s culture, history, monuments and more. Ubisoft consulted historians when developing the Discovery Tour mode for Origins, so expect the same attention-to-detail treatment for Odyssey‘s Greece.
Many more updates: Ubisoft didn’t reveal a full list of updates, but it said they will include “new monstrous and mythical creatures to defy,” a New Game Plus mode featuring new challenges and an option to see how different choices affect the game’s story.
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will release on October 5th on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.
MobileSyrup will have more on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in the coming weeks.
Source: Ubisoft
Comments