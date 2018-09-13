Tourism Toronto partners with Google to analyze its international marketing

The not-for-profit Toronto marketing agency Tourism Toronto is partnering with Google to tap into the city’s online presence.
“This collaboration with Google fuels our destination marketing programs through more robust analytics,” said Andrew Weir, executive vice-president and chief marketing officer for Tourism Toronto in a September 14th press release.
Tourism Toronto is committing to the search giant as one of its chief advertising channels, primarily using YouTube and Google Search to gain strategic insights and measurements on its marketing efforts. By using Google’s insights and analytics, Tourism Toronto will be able to target its international advertising to markets that show interest in the city.
“Our goal is to help Tourism Toronto reach more people from around the world who are interested in Toronto as a tourist destination. To do that, we have built specific tools to help Tourism Toronto better understand what kinds of marketing approaches to use in order to differentiate Toronto as a destination and grow visitors to the city,” said Chris Adamkowski head of government, tourism and airlines at Google Canada in the same press release.
43.7 million people visited the Toronto area in 2017 and spent $8.8 billion CAD, which made it one of the most successful years for tourism in the city. This new partnership should help Toronto’s global advertising reach even more travellers, pushing 2018 and 2019 to higher levels of tourism.
Drake is probably the reason for the lift in tourism.
Source: Tourism Toronto
Comments