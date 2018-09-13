The OnePlus 6T won’t feature a headphone jack: company confirms

After being a vocal proponent of the headphone jack for past several years, OnePlus plans to remove the popular consumer-facing feature from its next smartphone, the OnePlus 6T.
Company co-founder Carl Pei revealed the news in an interview with TechRadar. Without naming the 6T specifically, he said the “next OnePlus handset” won’t include an analog audio connection.
By way of justification for the move, Pei noted that, according to OnePlus’ research, prior to the launch of the Bullets Wireless, the company’s first pair of Bluetooth headphones, 59 percent of OnePlus users already owned a pair of Bluetooth headphones.
“It [removing the headphone jack] was a very controversial decision. We’re not doing it for the sake of doing it and because everyone else is. We believe now is the right time, as it’ll benefit the majority of our users while keeping the downside low,” he told the website.
By removing the headphone jack, Pei says OnePlus has been able to increase the battery capacity of its next smartphone and integrate new technology into the upcoming device.
In addition, he says OnePlus will include a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter inside the box in an attempt to placate upset fans. The company will also release an updated version of its wired Bullets headphones that feature a USB-C connection.
In closing, Pei reiterated OnePlus believes now is the right time to remove the headphone jack. “Before it wasn’t the right time, now we have data to back up that it is the right time,” he said.
What do you make of OnePlus’ decision? Let us know in the comment section.
Source: TechRadar
Comments