Aston Martin teases its first all-electric sedan, the Rapide E

Legacy automaker Aston Martin is nearing completion on the Rapid E, its first 100 percent electric car, and has started to tease the car’s design.
The Rapid E is an electric version of the regular Rapide S. The gas-powered vehicle is one of Aston Martin’s high-performance luxury sedans.
The Rapide E has an 800 V battery that powers two electric motors. The motors can output 610PS (602 horsepower) and 950Nm of torque.
The car’s range is around 200 miles (roughly 321 Km), and it can charge at a maximum rate of 310 miles of range per hour using an 800V outlet, though most users will probably charge at the standard 185 miles of range per hour by using a 400V 50kW charger.
NEWS: Rapide E – Secrets of first all-electric Aston Martin revealed.https://t.co/F27wLkbu3v pic.twitter.com/CPCFopZu28
— Aston Martin (@astonmartin) September 12, 2018
Since it’s an Aston Martin, the car’s built with performance in mind. It has been redesigned so it’s more aerodynamic than its gas-guzzling counterpart, and it’s projected top speed is 155 mph (roughly 249 Km/h). It does 0-60 in less than 4 seconds, and the company made sure to mention that these speeds can be reached at almost any time, not just when the battery is full.
As it gets closer to release Aston Martin is spending time tuning the sedan so it drives similarly to the V12 Rapide. The company thinks that a range of adjustments to the chassis and powertrain along with some additional software can recreate the handling of the petrol-powered version.
The company hasn’t been doing all this on its own either. Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) has been a development partner in helping Aston Martin adjust to using batteries. WAE is another UK-based company that focuses on unique engineering challenges across a variety of industries.
There’s currently no release date for the sedan, but Aston Martin is only releasing 155 units since it’s using this car as a first step in revitalizing its Lagonda brand as an all-electric luxury car company.
Source: Aston Martin
