Telus Optik TV, internet promotion offers $700 worth of credits

Telus’s latest Optik TV and internet bundle gives back to the customer.
Once subscribers sign up for a Telus Optik TV and internet bundle, the telecom service provider will give subscribers a $500 Telus Visa prepaid credit card. For those who sign up online, Telus will also give a $200 bill credit — $700 worth of value in total.
It’s important to note that this deal is only available to subscribers in Alberta and British Columbia.
The $200 bill credit will be used towards your Optik TV and internet bundle bill, though it’s worth noting that the $500 Visa prepaid credit card cannot be used for any recurring payments.
Instead, the $500 Visa credit card can be used for a Tim Horton’s coffee, a shopping spree and many other things one would use with a regular Visa card.
Telus’s website indicates that customers should hurry up and get this because the sale won’t last.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Telus for comment on which specific bundle packages fall under the promotion. This story will be updated with a response.
