Images of the Razer Phone 2 have surfaced online.
The leaked render, courtesy of Android Headlines, reveals that the phone looks similar to Razer’s 2017 offering.
It appears that the phone will continue to sport the, considerably old, 16:9 aspect ratio. Two large speakers flank the display, which seems to be a 5.7-inch panel akin to the original Razer Phone.
According to the leak, the phone will sport the same camera setup as the previous model, which suggest a single front-facing shooter.
Additionally, a recent Geekbench listing revealed that the gaming phone features 8GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 845 processor and running Android 8.1 Oreo. Other rumours suggest the phone will feature up t0 256GB of internal storage and Chroma LED effects.
It’s unclear what exactly Razer is planning for its new phone. But it seems likely that the Razer Phone 2 will feature a 4,000mAh battery or larger, similar to last year’s model, a QHD display that sports a 120Hz refresh rate and better camera software.
Lastly, the render has the date October 10th, so it’s possible that the company plans on unveiling the new handset on that date.
Source: Android Headlines
Comments